American Greed Resource Center

FINRA is an independent, not-for-profit organization authorized by Congress to protect America's investors by making sure the broker-dealer industry operates fairly and honestly.

BrokerCheck:

BrokerCheck is a free tool by FINRA to research the background and experience of financial brokers, advisers and firms. BrokerCheck gives you a snapshot of a broker's employment history, licensing information and regulatory actions, arbitrations and complaints to help you make informed choices about your broker.

Visit: BrokerCheck.finra.org

Securities Helpline for Seniors:

Seniors who have questions or concerns about their investment accounts can call to better understand how to review investment portfolios and account statements, raise concerns about the handling of a brokerage account, and get information about the investment tools and resources from FINRA.

Call: 844-57-HELPS (844-574-3577)

Fraud Avoidance Center:

Learn who fraudsters target and common tricks of their trade as well as strategies to protect yourself and information and resources to help you outsmart investment fraud.

Visit: finra.org/investors/avoid-fraud