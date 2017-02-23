American Greed Resource Center

Helpline & Online Chat:
A program of the National Center for Victims of Crime, VictimConnect offers a referral helpline and online chat where crime victims can learn about their rights and options confidentially and compassionately.
VictimConnect serves victims of any crime in the United States. Whether by chat or phone, specialists assist victims in locating appropriate national, local, or online referrals.
Call: 855-4-VICTIM (855-484-2846)
Chat: chat.VictimConnect.org
Online Resource Center:
Learn about different types of crime and the steps you can take after experiencing them, read about developing a personal safety plan in the event of an unsafe situation, and search the Connect Directory to locate crime victim assistance in a wide variety of jurisdictions throughout the country.
Visit VictimConnect.org