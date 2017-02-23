VISIT CNBC.COM

American Greed

American Greed

American Greed Resource Center

517995655
BernardaSv | Getty Images

VictimConnect Resource Center

Helpline & Online Chat:

A program of the National Center for Victims of Crime, VictimConnect offers a referral helpline and online chat where crime victims can learn about their rights and options confidentially and compassionately.

VictimConnect serves victims of any crime in the United States. Whether by chat or phone, specialists assist victims in locating appropriate national, local, or online referrals.

Call: 855-4-VICTIM (855-484-2846)

Chat: chat.VictimConnect.org

Online Resource Center:

Learn about different types of crime and the steps you can take after experiencing them, read about developing a personal safety plan in the event of an unsafe situation, and search the Connect Directory to locate crime victim assistance in a wide variety of jurisdictions throughout the country.

Visit VictimConnect.org

FINRA (Financial Industry Regulatory Authority)

FINRA is an independent, not-for-profit organization authorized by Congress to protect America's investors by making sure the broker-dealer industry operates fairly and honestly.

BrokerCheck:

BrokerCheck is a free tool by FINRA to research the background and experience of financial brokers, advisers and firms. BrokerCheck gives you a snapshot of a broker's employment history, licensing information and regulatory actions, arbitrations and complaints to help you make informed choices about your broker.

Visit: BrokerCheck.finra.org

Securities Helpline for Seniors:

Seniors who have questions or concerns about their investment accounts can call to better understand how to review investment portfolios and account statements, raise concerns about the handling of a brokerage account, and get information about the investment tools and resources from FINRA.

Call: 844-57-HELPS (844-574-3577)

Fraud Avoidance Center:

Learn who fraudsters target and common tricks of their trade as well as strategies to protect yourself and information and resources to help you outsmart investment fraud.

Visit: finra.org/investors/avoid-fraud

SaveAndInvest.org

SaveAndInvest.org offers unbiased information and strategies to help you spot and avoid financial fraud.

They offer resources for every step in the process, from what to ask before you invest to how to report fraud.

To learn what to ask before investing, visit: saveandinvest.org/protect-your-money/ask-and-check

To learn how to report fraud, visit: saveandinvest.org/protect-your-money/report-fraud

Con 'Em If You Can

Con 'Em If You Can is a video game where players can learn first-hand about the types of persuasion tactics used to perpetrate financial fraud, so that you'll be better able to defend against them. Make your way through the town of Shady Acres, accumulating wealth and strength by using these tactics as fraud tools on a range of targets.

Visit: conemifyoucan.org/

Risk Meter

Use the Risk Meter to see whether you share characteristics and behavior traits that have been shown to make some investors vulnerable to investment fraud. Take the quiz to discover your score.

Visit: apps.finra.org/meters/2/riskmeter.aspx

Scam Meter

With information about the investment, how you learned about the investment opportunity, what you have been told about the investment, and who is selling the investment, the Scam Meter can check if the investment you are thinking about might be a scam.

Visit: apps.finra.org/meters/2/ScamMeter.aspx


Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule