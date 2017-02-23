Barclays reports profit rise for 2016 as it nears completion of major restructuring

Barclays reported worse-than-expected net profits for 2016 as the U.K.-based bank nears the end of a major restructuring program.

Its attributable profit came in at £1.62 billion ($2.02 billion) on Thursday, which was better than the loss reported for 2015, but below the £1.97 billion expected by analysts in a poll conducted by Dow Jones.

However, statutory group profit before tax for 2016 was £3.2 billion ($3.9 billion), beating analysts expectations. This came as the lender pledged to close its non-core unit six months ahead of schedule and announced it had agreed separation terms with local management in Africa.



Ahead of the bank's closure of its non-core unit in June this year, Jes Staley, the group chief executive officer at Barclays, told CNBC Thursday, "It is great to be months away from being the stand-up bank that we want to be."

