Brand fragmentation is ‘a massive risk’: Unilever marketing chief

Using a variety of ways to communicate with people about your brand is a great opportunity but it also brings with it risks that people will experience it in many different ways, Unilever's chief marketing officer Keith Weed told CNBC.
Speaking to CNBC's "Marketing Media Money" TV show, to be broadcast Thursday at 10pm GMT, Weed told anchor Carolin Roth that brand integration keeps him awake at night.
"In one way you look at it and say, 'Oh my God, I've got so much choice,' you know, we can now talk to people wherever they are, on mobile, we've got location [information], they're spending time there. That choice is fantastic, and it does give us opportunities of data and target[ing], but on the other side, it's also fragmenting our brands," he said.
Weed is tackling the challenge of making sure Unilever's brands, which include deodorant Axe, Popsicle ice lollies and Simple skincare, are seen consistently, regardless of how someone is interacting with them.