Cisco chairman John Chambers explains how Trump will be a boon to tech startups

Cisco executive chairman and tech investor John Chambers believes the Trump administration and Congress will make startups great again by loosening regulations and making it easier for more companies to go public.

"You've got to really enable the next generation of start-ups," Chambers told CNBC's Josh Lipton.



"It starts with regulation, in terms of making it easier for companies to do this," said Chambers. "It comes with, really, making America great in the startup community again."



Start-ups will be pivotal to America's future economic growth, said Chambers. Though 90 companies that went public on the Nasdaq last year, he stressed that we need three to five times this number going forward.

Chambers is actively involved in the Silicon Valley startup scene. On Thursday, Chambers announced a new investment in voice identification and phone fraud prevention start-up Pindrop. (The details of the financing round were not disclosed.) The former Cisco CEO is also joining its board of directors, along with Andreessen Horowitz partner Martin Casado.



Chambers was first introduced to the company by Silicon Valley venture capitalist Marc Andreessen, who is becoming a Pindrop board observer. Andreessen told Chambers that if he was only going to join one more board and work with one more CEO in the world, it should be Pindrop's Vijay Balasubramaniyan.

