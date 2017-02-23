Cramer's lightning round: The only way to recommend a stock on a takeover basis

It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on caller favorite stocks at rapid speed:



Verizon: "I think Verizon has bottomed very nicely here. I think the stock is looking good on a charts basis, but T-Mobile is my fav."

Argan, Inc: "I don't know that is a risky stock. Up here this is after I saw First Solar coming back. I'm going to say no, I think it is just too high. I don't want to touch it."

Gray Television: "I like Gray, but I think Nexstar. Remember we had Nexstar on recently? That one I think is a better play."

Box: "This could be a breakout quarter. I mean, Aaron Levie [CEO] just basically said it's going to be a breakout quarter and the stock has moved nicely. I don't want you to give up. I want you to hold on to it."

Kellogg: "We don't recommend stocks on a takeover basis unless they can be justified on an earnings basis, and I don't think Kellogg can be on an earnings basis. The one I would like in that space now is TreeHouse. THS came on the show two weeks ago and acquitted itself very well. Sam Reed's stock goes higher."

Best Buy: "I think the retailers have got a whole level right right now of just insecurity. I am not recommending that people get in."

Exact Sciences: "This stock has had too much of a run. We liked it lower, it's too high for me. I'm not going to recommend it."

Carrols Restaurant Group: "No, way too hard. That restaurant group is way too hard and this little guy is even harder! I don't want to touch it."

Synchronoss Technologies: "No, they missed the quarter really badly. I mean that was just a tough miss, and now you have to wait. It's in the penalty box, I wouldn't touch that one either."

