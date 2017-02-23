Early movers: HRL, KSS, HPQ, TSLA, SQ, TREE, SAFM, W, FIT, JACK, CAKE & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Hormel – The maker of Spam, Dinty Moore, and other food brands fell a penny a share short of estimates, with quarterly profit of 44 cents per share. Revenue came in slightly above forecasts. Hormel also lowered its forward guidance because of unfavorable conditions in the turkey industry.

Kohl's – The retailer earned $1.44 per share for the fourth quarter, 11 cents a share above estimates. Revenue essentially was in line. Kohl's did forecast same-store sales for 2017 to be flat to down two percent, a range that falls largely below estimates.

HP Inc. – HP reported adjusted quarterly profit of 38 cents per share, one cent a share above estimates. The computer hardware maker's revenue also beat forecasts. HP's results were helped by a rebound in the personal computer business, with sales rising for a second straight quarter.

Tesla – Tesla reported a wider-than-expected loss of 69 cents per share, compared to the consensus estimate of a 43 cent a share loss. The automaker's revenue beat forecasts, however, and it said its new Model 3 sedan was on track for volume production by September. Separately, Tesla announced the departure of CFO Jason Wheeler in April, to be replaced by former CFO Deepak Ahuja.

Square – Square lost four cents per share for its latest quarter, smaller than the nine cents a share forecast by analysts. The mobile payments company's revenue came in slightly above estimates. Square saw a better than 34 percent jump in payment volume compared to a year earlier.

LendingTree – The online lender beat estimates by nine cents a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of 87 cents per share. Revenue also topped forecasts. The company said it was pleased with its performance in the face of a multitude of headwinds.

Sanderson Farms – The poultry producer earned $1.02 per share for its latest quarter, missing estimates by 16 cents a share. Revenue missed analysts' estimates, as well. The company did see better results than a year ago thanks to improved pricing, due in part due to the year-ago effect of avian flu.

Wayfair – The online home goods market retailer lost 34 cents per share for its latest quarter, smaller than the 50 cents a share loss consensus estimate. Revenue exceeded forecasts, with the company experiencing what it calls "exceptional" growth.

Fitbit – Fitbit reported a quarterly loss of 56 cents per share, six cents a share wider than expected. The wearable fitness device maker's revenue fell short of estimates. The company's bottom line was hurt by weaker-than-expected holiday sales of its latest fitness trackers. It was Fitbit's first quarterly loss since going public in June 2015.

Jack In The Box – Jack In The Box missed estimates by seven cents a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of $1.18 per share. The restaurant chain's revenue fell short of forecasts, as well. The results were impacted by lower-than-expected sales at the company's Qdoba Mexican Grill chain, and Jack In The Box cut its full-year earnings forecast.

Cheesecake Factory – Cheesecake Factory matched estimates, with adjusted quarterly profit of 67 cents per share. The restaurant chain's revenue beat Street forecasts as comparable restaurant sales rose 1.1 percent.

L Brands – L Brands beat estimates by 13 cents a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of $2.03 per share. The Victoria's Secret parent saw revenue miss estimates, however, and it also gave weaker-than-expected guidance for the full year on slowing demand at its biggest brand.

Barclays – Barclays reported an unexpected rise in its core capital ratio, with that key metric rising to 12.4 percent compared to expectations of 11.8 percent. The bank set aside more money to cover possible costs of legal issues and global market conditions.

Wells Fargo – Wells Fargo may be hit up for legal costs by Prudential Financial, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing by the insurance company. The dispute centers around whether Wells Fargo retail bankers improperly sold Prudential's insurance.

Boston Beer – The maker of Sam Adams beer gave a weaker-than-expected full-year forecast, and said it was disappointed with weak depletion rates. Those rates measure the speed at which beer is delivered from distributors to retail stores.

