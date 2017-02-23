European markets poised to edge higher; investors eye slew of earnings

European bourses are set to open slightly higher on Thursday as investors eye a further raft of corporate earnings reports.

The FTSE 100 is seen up 1 point at 7,277; the French CAC is set to open 7 points higher at 4,901 and the DAX is also seen higher by 6 points at 12,005.



On the earnings front, Barclays, Glencore, Centrica and Telefonica are among the many major companies due to report their latest figures on Thursday.



There are no major economic updates scheduled on Thursday.



Overnight, Asian share markets traded mostly lower following a mixed close in U.S. equities overnight after the Federal Reserve's latest meeting minutes indicated that a rate hike is coming "fairly soon".

