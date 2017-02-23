Experts agree: You don't need to budget as long as you do one thing

Budgets may not be as mandatory as they sometimes seem.

To reach your savings goals, you don't necessarily have to create a highly-detailed budget that allocates money for categories like clothes, coffee and bars. In fact, as long as you establish how much you need to save each month for retirement and other major purchases, and you actually set that amount aside, you don't have to budget at all.

That's according to Nick Holeman, certified financial planner at Betterment.

Set your goals, make sure that you're saving enough to reach them, and don't worry about the day-to-day expenses, he says: "As long as you know how much you need to be saving and you're saving enough each month, who really cares where the rest of the money goes?"