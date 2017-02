In a news briefing conducted in Beijing, the chairman of the China Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC) said that insurers who engaged in speculation would face severe punishments.

Those who did so could potentially have their licenses revoked or be "kicked out" of the industry, said Xiang Junbo, the chairman of the CIRC. He went on to say that the insurance sector could not become a "rich men's club" and reminded insurers that they had a responsibility to maintain welfare in society.

The CIRC is the top insurance regulator in China, determining which providers are issued licenses to sell insurance.

The comments come after a buying spree for Chinese insurers in recent years, with notable examples being the insurance unit of Baoneng Group and Anbang Insurance. The former's attempted takeover involving property developer Vanke was in the headlines for most of last year.