Greek deal could be reached by next month: EU commissioner

Hope to resolve Greek crisis by the next Eurogroup: Dombrovskis 3 Hours Ago | 03:27

Greece's latest debt crisis could hopefully be resolved as soon as next month, the vice-president of the European Commission, Valdis Dombrovskis, told CNBC.

Dombrovskis, vice-president for the euro and social dialogue, told CNBC Thursday that Greece's recovery is on target and one "final push" by dealmakers could secure the future of the mired economy by the next Eurogroup meeting scheduled for March 22.

"I'm quite confident that we will be able to resolve the current situation in a short time," he said.

"What we need now is a final push from EU institutions, from the IMF, from Greek authorities themselves so that hopefully it can be resolved by next Eurogroup."

To delay further would be "highly unproductive" and risk Greece slipping back into "financial instability," he said.



Populism in the Eurozone

Dombrovskis additionally dismissed fears that the European Union could be further destabilised by further referendums on membership of the 28-country block.

French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen has gained momentum ahead of this year's election by touting a possible French referendum on EU membership, much like the U.K.'s Brexit vote.

Dombrovskis insisted: "It was a very clear signal just after the Brexit referendum that 27 countries are willing to stick together … willing to make the EU a success."