My coworker taught me 5 ways to be better with money and I’ve already saved $400

I've never been a big spender, mainly because I've never had a ton of extra cash. But I'm not really a saver either: By the end of each month, I don't have much left over, thanks to the times I eat meals out or make purchases I don't necessarily need, like skincare products or clothing.

My coworker Kathleen Elkins is an extreme saver who has been living in NYC on only $60 a week for the show "Cash Diet." I've been editing the show, and watching footage of Kathleen not spending has changed the way I think about my own relationship with money.

Thanks to her tips, I've changed my behavior and already saved about $400.

Here's what I learned from Kathleen's cash diet:

1. Treat restaurants and bars as a luxury, not as a given

Unless I'm meeting someone for a business meeting or seeing a friend I haven't seen in ages, I don't eat out. I have been making more of an effort to prepare my lunches for the entire week so I don't spend money on food when I'm at work. I usually cook a big pot of legumes and rice and make some veggies.