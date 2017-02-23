Most US voters trust the media to tell the truth more than President Trump: Poll

The majority of U.S. voters place more trust in the media rather than looking to President Donald Trump to tell the truth on the important issues, according to a new poll.



The Quinnipiac University Poll published on Wednesday found that 52 percent of voters trust the media whereas only 37 percent stated they would have more trust in Trump.



The survey follows frequent attacks on the media by the new U.S. administration for claiming mainstream media had been spreading so-called "fake news", producing misleading polls and has been declared the "enemy of the American people".







However, voters surveyed overwhelmingly disapproved of the rhetoric adopted by the White House with 61 percent saying they disliked the way Trump addressed the media.



In regards to the two mainstream U.S. parties, 86 percent of Democrat supporters said they believed the media over the President, according to the poll. Although, 78 percent of Republican voters indicated that Trump tells the truth on the important issues and not the media.



Last night in Sweden



In one of Trump's most recent attacks on the media at a campaign style rally in the state of Florida, the President attracted ridicule and confusion over comments regarding an alleged security incident in Sweden.



"You look at what's happening last night in Sweden. Who would believe this? Sweden! They took in large numbers, they're having problems like they never thought possible," Trump said on Saturday.



Trump's comments proved be unfounded with a recent 2016 survey on crime in the Scandinavian country showed crime rates had remained stable throughout the past 10 years.



"The media, so demonized by the Trump Administration, is actually a good deal more popular than President Trump," Tim Malloy, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll, said in a statement.



"This is a terrible survey one month in," he added.

