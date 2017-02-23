    ×

    Nvidia to fall nearly 20% on increasing competition from AMD, high valuation, analyst says


    A Nvidia Drive PX 2 computer for autonomous vehicles.
    Steve Marcus | Reuters
    A Nvidia Drive PX 2 computer for autonomous vehicles.

    Instinet lowered its rating on Nvidia to reduce from buy, saying the company's earnings will come in below expectations this year due to a more difficult gaming graphics market.

    "We believe consensus is underappreciating a slowdown in gaming and the potential negative impact to the multiple," analyst Romit Shah wrote in a note to clients Wednesday. "We recommend investors take profits."

    Nvidia shares are up 251 percent in the past 12 months due to better-than-expected sales results from its graphics card segment.

