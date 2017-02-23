Qdoba-owner shares drop after earnings miss

Shares of Qdoba-owner Jack in the Box dropped more than 7 percent in Thursday trade after the fast food company reported disappointing quarterly earnings and guidance.

The quick-service restaurant chain reported earnings seven cents below estimates at $1.18 per share. The company attributed the miss to lower-than-expected sales at its Qdoba Mexican Grill subsidiary.

Jack in the Box's full-year earnings forecast was well below consensus with an earnings per share range of $4.25 to $4.45 a share versus FactSet estimates of $4.71 a share.

The company signaled its intention to sell about 75 of its franchised restaurants in different markets as the firm has been trying to move towards a higher-margin franchise system. Jack in the Box also announced a quarterly cash dividend of 40 cents per share on common stock, payable on March 20, 2017.



With Thursday's decline, shares are down 14 percent for the year so far.