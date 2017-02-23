Read this now: Bannon at CPAC | Little Tikes recall | Social media and stress

Here are some of the key stories CNBC is following this hour:

White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon and Chief of Staff Reince Priebus are attending the Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland this week. Bannon says every day is going to be a fight against the media and progressives.

Little Tikes is recalling more than 500,000 toddler swings because they can break and cause the child in them to fall. The swings were sold between November 2009 and May 2014. The company has received 140 reports of the swings breaking, including 39 injuries to children.

The American Psychological Association has released a report examining the roles that technology and social media play in your stress level. Forty-three percent of Americans say they are constantly checking their email, texts or social media accounts. On a 10-point scale, the average stress level among those surveyed was 5.3, nearly a full point higher than those that don't constantly check those accounts.