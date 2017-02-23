Read this now: Iraqi forces target Mosul｜Syrian peace talks｜Tigers knock drone out of sky

Here are some of the key stories CNBC is following this hour:



Iraq'sspecial forces said they began an assault against ISIS in western Mosul. They said their troops reached the southern edge of the city and that clashes were underway. Multiple armored vehicles could be seen advancing on the city.



The UN-brokered Syrian peace talks resumed in Geneva on Thursday, 10 months after they fell apart over escalating bloodshed in the war-torn country. UN envoy Staffan de Mistura's first meeting was with the Syrian government delegation.



The water has begun to recede in flood-ravaged San Jose, California. Many of the thousands who were evacuated returned home to find their belongings covered in mud and water. Heavy rains have saturated the once drought-stricken region.



A Siberian tiger knocked a drone out of the sky in northeast China. The animals were seen chasing the drone until one successfully jumped up and knocked it down. The tigers immediately gathered around and tore into it further until they were scared off by the release of some smoke.

