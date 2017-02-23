Read this now: US-Mexico meeting | DeVos speaks｜Winning powerball ticket sold

Here are some of the key stories CNBC is following this hour:

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Homeland SecuritySecretary John Kelly met with their Mexican counterparts in Mexico Cityearlier today. The meeting came amid Mexico's mounting unease and resentment over President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown.

"We universally agreed on the importance of strengthening existing institutional mechanisms," Tillerson said after the meeting. "The meetings were a continuation of a purposeful and productive exchange that is setting our two countries down a pathway of great security and long-term prosperity."

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland. She told the conference that her main job as education secretary is to improve learning for students.

A small gas station in Lafayette, Indianahas sold the $435 million winning Powerball ticket. The winner has yet to step forward. A total of 39 Powerball winners have come out of the Hoosier state, more than any other state in the union.







