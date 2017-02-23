Small scale hydropower is changing lives in Nepal

Water sustains life, offers us refreshment and covers around 71 percent of our planet's surface, according to the U.S Geological Survey.



In Nepal, some communities are looking to harness the energy water produces with micro-hydropower systems.



According to the Nepal Micro Hydropower Development Association, over 3,300 micro hydro plants are providing energy to villages around the country.



In one area, a local community has been making use of a micro hydropower unit since 2008. The impact has been significant.

"The source of water here is really good," Taranath Poudel, president of the Nisikhola II Micro Hydropower Project, told CNBC's Sustainable Energy.

