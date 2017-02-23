    ×

    Square shares leap to record high after earnings beat

    Jack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter.
    Shares of Jack Dorsey's Square rocketed to an intraday all-time high Thursday morning, coming close to doubling its initial offering price of $9 a share.

    The stock jumped more than 13 percent above $17 a share after the mobile payment company reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue.

    The sharp move higher put Square shares on pace for their best daily gain since its initial public offering little more than a year ago in late 2015, when the stock gained more than 45 percent in one day.

    Square reported late Wednesday a loss of 4 cents a share, beating a Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of a 9-cent loss. Revenue also surpassed forecasts, coming in at $452 million for the quarter, compared to the $450 million estimate.

    With Thursday's gains, shares are up 97 percent since Square's IPO. CEODorsey also runs social media company Twitter.

    —CNBC's Christine Wang contributed to this report.

    Square's CFO talks earnings and small businesses   

