Square shares leap to record high after earnings beat

Shares of Jack Dorsey's Square rocketed to an intraday all-time high Thursday morning, coming close to doubling its initial offering price of $9 a share.

The stock jumped more than 13 percent above $17 a share after the mobile payment company reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue.

The sharp move higher put Square shares on pace for their best daily gain since its initial public offering little more than a year ago in late 2015, when the stock gained more than 45 percent in one day.

Square reported late Wednesday a loss of 4 cents a share, beating a Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of a 9-cent loss. Revenue also surpassed forecasts, coming in at $452 million for the quarter, compared to the $450 million estimate.