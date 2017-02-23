The star money: Behind Chinese celebrities’ multimillion-dollar VC funds

Since 2013, Haiquan Fund has already invested in nearly 50 startups — as either an angel or a VC — and it manages between 1.2 billion and 1.3 billion RMB (between $175 million and $189 million). In 2014, Hu was ranked by Fortune as one of China's "40 Under 40" business leaders.

By the end of 2016, 83 percent of companies that the fund invested in had completed additional rounds of funding. Those include projector maker Jiangsu Inovel Display Technology and entertainment company Beijing Wishart Culture Media, which are both now listed on China's National Equities Exchange and Quotations — also known as the New Third Board.

Meanwhile, mechanical parking systems manufacturer Dayang Parking, in which the fund invested in February 2016, is currently valued around 1.04 billion RMB (about $151 million) and is lining up for an IPO.



"Fame and resource superiority that celebrities have could be turned into bargaining power," Hu said in an email interview to CNBC. "We are able to invest with cheaper prices."

In addition to capital, fans are important assets that celebrities can bring to the negotiation table: Loyal followers are likely to become avid buyers of the products and services that their idols endorse.

"Having been in China's entertainment industry for so many years, I'm experienced and influential in marketing and branding. I'm helping startups with my expertise, and this is a very valuable add-on service," Hu said.