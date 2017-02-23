Trump says he supports some form of border tax, but does not offer specifics: Reuters

President Donald Trump said in an interview with Reuters that he supports some form of a border tax, without offering specifics.

Trump said a border adjustment tax "could lead to a lot more jobs in the U.S." Trump added that the border tax would encourage companies to come back to the U.S., to build factories and create jobs.



Trump said he will tackle tax reform legislation after he deals with Obamacare.



Following the report, retail stocks fell in trade. Earlier they rallied after Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin's comments this morning saying that the administration understands retailers' concerns about a potential border tax.