Trump supporters, celebrities clash on Twitter after White House revokes transgender rules

President Donald Trump's administration revoked landmark guidance issued to public schools in defense of transgender student rights on Wednesday and social media users are in an uproar.

Some praised the decision to rescind the protection order signed by former Democratic President Barack Obama, calling on Trump to take further action.

However, the overwhelming sentiment across social media platforms is outrage that the administration would no longer protect transgender students and allow them to use bathrooms matching their chosen gender identity.

Celebrities, in particular, used Twitter as a platform to voice their opposition to the administration's decision. Some offered advice to young transgender kids, offering support hotlines and words of encouragement. Others vowed to fight on their behalf.