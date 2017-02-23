Trump tax plan needs greater focus: Analyst

But Gina Sanchez, chief operating officer of Chantico Global, said Thursday that she had concerns over the order of Trump's business.

"If you look at the status of most [campaign] promises, those that would be the most expansionary, things like tax reform and deregulation et cetera, those have largely been delayed," she told CNBC's "Street Signs."

"Whereas if you look at the status of promises that would likely dampen growth, cause inflation or both: You are looking at pulling out of the TPP, exiting negotiations with China and Mexico. All of those are not only on track but moving very quickly."

Sanchez argued that on balance "so far, the policies are going to hurt the economy, more than help it."

Sanchez claimed the rise in the stock indexes, despite a lack of clarity on growth, was due to a natural positivity of traders.

"The equity markets are largely expecting most of the positives while completely discounting the negatives," she said.

"Remember their place in the capital structure; these guys are the last to get paid so they are naturally optimistic."