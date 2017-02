On the data front, initial claims are set to come out at 8:30 a.m. ET, with the FHFA (Federal Housing Finance Agency) home price index set to come out at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Investors will also be eyeing comments from Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, who is set to appear on CNBC's Squawk Box at 7:00 a.m. ET.

In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $56.69 a barrel on Thursday morning, up 1.52 percent, while U.S. crude was around $54.39 a barrel, up 1.49 percent.