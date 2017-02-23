Wall Street to open little changed, new Treasury Secretary to speak

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a flat to higher open on Thursday as traders waited to hear from the new Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.



Mnuchin is set to appear on CNBC's Squawk Box at 7:00 a.m. ET. Traders are hoping Mnuchin will reveal what President Donald Trump's tax reform plan will look like, and when they might see it.

On the earnings front, Hormel Foods, Kohl's and AMC Networks are among companies set to report before the bell. Baidu, Gap, Hewlett Packard Ent., Intuit and Nordstrom are among companies set to report after the bell.

On the data front, initial jobless claims are set to come out at 8:30 a.m. ET, with the FHFA (Federal Housing Finance Agency) home price index set to be released at 9:00 a.m. Thursday will also see the auction of $28 billion in 7-year notes.

In Europe, the pan European Stoxx 600 Index was around 0.12 percent higher on Thursday morning.

In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $56.67 a barrel on Thursday morning, up 1.49 percent, while U.S. crude was around $54.37 a barrel, up 1.46 percent.

CNBC's Patti Domm contributed to this report