    Watch the ongoing coverage of the Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland

    A slew of White House officials and top Republicans are set to address the annual Conservative Political Action Conference on Thursday, in an event over which President Donald Trump will loom large.

    White House chief of staff Reince Priebus, chief strategist Steve Bannon, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, among others, will speak at the conference in Maryland on Thursday.

    Trump himself is scheduled to talk Friday morning.

