Watch: White House's Spicer gives daily press briefing

[The stream is slated to start at 2:45 p.m. Please refresh if you do not see a player above at that time.]



White House press secretary Sean Spicer holds his daily press briefing Thursday amid a day of Trump administration focus on its economic agenda.



Read related coverage:

Trump's 'phenomenal' tax plan may have a hard time paying for itself

Mnuchin: The stock market is the Trump administration's economic report card

Stocks and bonds are at war over how much growth is coming under Trump

Trump suggests he wants a weak dollar to help US exporters

Trump can't find any US trade surpluses. Here you go, Mr. President





