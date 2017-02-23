What Olympian Michael Phelps learned from hitting bottom: 'I've seen the darkest of the dark'

The most decorated Olympian in history, Michael Phelps is by any measure a great success. A legend, even. But he has not always been happy.

Phelps first trip to the Olympics was in Sydney, when he was just 15 years old. He didn't win any medals, but it was clear from his first appearance that the tall, skinny kid with long limbs had tremendous potential in the pool.

In Athens in 2004, Phelps took home six gold medals and two bronze. In Beijing in 2008, Phelps won gold eight times. And in London in 2012, Phelps won four gold and two silver medals.

But Phelps' rise to the top of his sport was not without stumbles. Phelps was arrested for a DUI when he was only 19, and in 2009, Phelps was criticized after a photo came out of him smoking a bong.

In 2014, Phelps was again arrested for drunk driving. The champion of three Olympic games who had accumulated 22 medals fell into a deep depression.

At times, he even felt suicidal.



"I've seen the darkest of the dark. And there are days where I didn't want to be here," Phelps, now 31, tells CNBC.