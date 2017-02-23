With evacuations underway in parts of San Jose, California, due to severe flooding and the Oroville Dam spillway crisis, which threatened cities and towns in Northern California just last week, it's clear that 2017 will likely have many natural disasters yet to come.



The government last year issued 103 federal disaster declarations across the country. And for those that suffered a loss in such an area, or a casualty or theft loss in another situation, those losses may qualify for a tax deduction, according to the American Institute of CPAs, or AICPA.

"It's not a grand giveaway," said Gerard Schreiber, a CPA and partner at the accounting firm of Schreiber & Schreiber in Metairie, Louisiana, where flooding often occurs.