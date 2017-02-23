Why Irish Premier’s St. Patrick’s Day visit to Trump is seen as crucial

Ireland's prime minister deftly deflected a leadership challenge on Wednesday night, insisting that he will not discuss a timetable for transition to a new leader before his visit to President Donald Trump next month is completed.

The resurfacing of an ugly, decade-old scandal which concerns a cover-up of corrupt policing and which has dragged Enda Kenny, Ireland's premier for the past six years, once again into its depths, led to a widespread expectation that Wednesday's private party meeting would be the scene of Kenny's announcement of his retirement plans.

Yet not a single rebel challenged his unequivocal stance that the issue of party leadership would be off the table until after his annual trip to Washington D.C.