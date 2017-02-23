Last year on CNBC he seemed sanguine about it. "We've owned stocks that we've lost money in. If I'm wrong, you sell them out and take a big loss. We've done that on a few occasions with stocks and bonds over the years."

Tesco is a good example of this. In his letter to shareholders reviewing Berkshire's 2014, Buffett said he was "embarrassed" about his decision not to sell the stake in the British grocer sooner. At the end of 2012, Berkshire held 415 million shares of the company at a cost of about $2.3 billion but his view dimmed on the investment soon after (the company faced an accounting investigation at the time, in addition to weakening earnings). He began shedding the stake but not quickly enough — he admitted to "thumb-sucking." Berkshire was out of it by the end of 2014 but took an after-tax loss of $444 million.

Berkshire hasn't lost faith in IBM, continuing to build its stake even as the company's shares declined. Last year Buffett told investors he had no intention of disposing of Berkshire's IBM stake and expected the shares to rebound. The shares are now at around $180. The IBM stake is currently valued at approximately $14.7 billion.



"Never lose money" is a good rule of thumb when reviewing stocks but short-term trading swings shouldn't sway investors who are thinking long-term. Buffett demonstrates he does not try to market-time in Berkshire's buying of Apple shares. Berkshire took on 15 million shares at the beginning of last year, roughly $1 billion, when the stock was trading under $100. But Berkshire must have liked what it saw, because it added another 42 million shares to its holdings in the fourth quarter, when Apple was trading around $112. It is now trading at $136.



If IBM is a services company, its mission to help clients solve technology problems hasn't changed despite the world's a necessary shift away from computer hardware to analytics and security. Most of IBM's customers rely on more than one IBM product – Apple, too. And both brands command the hearts and wallets of their clients.



The lesson is don't give up on a stock just because it's down. A well-researched investment should be worth holding onto. The intrinsic value of an investment materializes over time, and only to those investors wise enough to stick with it.



—By John Reese, co-founder at Validea Capital Management, which manages the Validea Market Legends ETF (VALX). The ETF uses computer models based on legendary investor strategies for stock selection, including a Warren Buffett model.

