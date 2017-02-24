Nearly two months into 2017 and many people have tried—and failed—to keep their New Year's resolution to get fit and lose weight. In all honesty, it's a hard promise to keep.

For that reason, fitness expert, "Biggest Loser" trainer and author Jen Widerstrom said it's important to create a diet and fitness plan based on your personality.

"If you do not honor the individual, you're not going to see success in weight loss and sustaining health because one size just cannot fit all," Widerstrom told CNBC's "On the Money" in an interview.

Widerstrom related her relationship with clients to a teacher in the classroom. While some students may be strong readers, others may be better in math. Knowing a student's strength and weaknesses will help the teacher develop a successful lesson plan.

Widerstrom said the same goes for a trainer and their client.

"I get to see what kind of behaviors are their triggers, are their tendencies, what motivates them to start and keep going, what are their defaults, and what are their kind of potholes in the kitchen where they struggle with," she added.