After record streak, Dow pushes toward new gains ahead of Oscars weekend

Trump named China the "grand champions" of currency manipulation in a Reuters interview, just hours after his Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin touted a more analytical approach to China's currency practices.



In response to Trump's comments, China's Foreign Ministry said the country has no intention of using the devaluation of its currency as an advantage. (Reuters)

Senior Trump administration officials tried to moderate the White House's message on heightened efforts by the U.S. to enforce legal immigration at talks in Mexico City, but Mexican officials are driving a hard bargain. (WSJ)

Reince Priebus, Trump's chief of staff, requested that a top FBI official push back on media reports that Trump campaign aides were regularly in contact with Russian intelligence agents during the election, a White House official told AP.

The U.S. nuclear arsenal should be at the "top of the pack," Trump said in an interview with Reuters, contending that the United States has trailed rival nations in its weapons capacity.

The Conservative Political Action Committee (CPAC) will welcome Trump to the stage, despite traditional conservatives' wariness about the 45th president's agenda. (USA Today)

Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) posted a ninth straight annual loss, on expenses relating to past charges of misconduct as well as restructuring. One of the U.K.'s "big four" banks, RBS had a net loss of $8.72 billion. (CNBC)

Alphabet's (GOOGL) Waymo self-driving car unit filed a suit against ride-hailing service Uber, accusing Uber of stealing its sensor technology. Uber responded by saying it took the allegations seriously and would review the matter carefully. (CNBC)

Executives at Kohl's are taking the retailer in a new, smaller direction — after 19 store closings in 2016, the company's leaders are exploring moving some of its massive department stores into smaller shops. (CNBC)

Two senior Samsung executives offered to resign and take responsibility for the device maker's involvement in the grand theft scandal that also tied in South Korea's president. The Korean news agency that reported the story did not cite sources. (Reuters)

Airbus and Boeing suppliers are under pressure as steepening demand strains production of airplane parts including seats, toilets and engine components. (WSJ)