Secret Lives of the Super Rich: "Silicon Valley Smart House & The Most Expensive Hotel Suite in the World" Gallery

This $35-million mega mansion in the heart of Silicon Valley comes complete with a smart toilet fit for a tech titan.
This $35-million mega mansion in the heart of Silicon Valley comes complete with a smart toilet fit for a tech titan.
This 1909 Honus Wagner baseball card was issued with a slight manufacturing defect, which has made it the most valuable trading card on the planet.
This $5,000 burger -- made of wagyu beed, foie gras, black truffles and served with a bottle of 1995 Chateau Petrus -- is only available in Las Vegas where it puts the "sin" in Sin City.
These bedazzled credit cards -- handmade with precious metals, rare gems and tiny diamonds -- take up to 600 hours to craft, and sell for up to $50,000.
This 18-thousand square foot penthouse, in Geneva's 5-star Hotel President Wilson, is the most expensive hotel suite in the world.
John Lennon's vintage 1965 Mercedes Benz Roadster just sold at auction for nearly a quarter of a million dollars.
This $49-million Aspen, Colorado estate features million-dollar windows so big they had to be made with the same heavy-duty glass used to build skyscrapers.
Pimped out, vintage Land Rovers can cost up to $300,000, and some are available by application only.
This $34-million Miami mansion features a water slide that leads from the master suite to the 65-foot swimming pool.