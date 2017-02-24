    ×

    Cramer Remix

    Cramer Remix: The stock that lives and dies with the border tax

    Cramer Remix: The stock that lives and dies with the border tax
    Cramer Remix: The stock that lives and dies with the border tax   

    Warren Buffett taught Jim Cramer, and many other investors, that the stock market is made up of stocks and not completely tied to politics or the averages.

    That's why when the market pulled back from its remarkable run on Friday, Cramer wasn't calling for a top. Instead, he will be watching the moves that individual companies make next week.

    "If individual companies report good numbers, they can buck the top calling trend provided the economy remains as strong as we have seen since the year began," the "Mad Money" host said.

    With this in mind, he outlined the stocks and events he will be watching next week. One stock on his radar recently is Constellation Brands, which has been impacted by the possibility of President Trump's proposed border tax. However, Cramer clarified that it has a unique edge because the Mexican beers it imports, like Corona and Modelo, can't be made in the U.S. A Mexican beer made in Flint, Michigan isn't a Mexican beer.

    While the retail cohort has been struggling recently, Jim Cramer slammed the vitamin retailers as being worse off than the rest of the group.

    Two of the largest publicly-traded players in the space are GNC Holdings and Vitamin Shoppe, which both initially roared higher after coming public, but have fallen dramatically in the past two years.

    "We've got two very ugly train wrecks here," Cramer said.

    Initially, these two stocks were loved, as more people became obsessed with losing weight, doing cleanses and taking supplements. Vitamin Shoppe went public in 2009 and GNC in 2011 and for the first few years the stocks were solid growth stories.

    But by the time 2015 came along, the companies started to struggle as nothing they did seemed to work and business slowed.

    Shares of live entertainment company Live Nation fell 3 percent on Friday, but Cramer thinks this was merely because the stock has run up so much and investors were profit-taking after the gains.

    Live Nation owns 167 venues in seven countries, along with four of the five largest music festivals in North America. It also has an artist management business and owns Ticketmaster. After the company delivered a small top and bottom line beat with solid guidance, Cramer spoke with CEO Michael Rapino so said he is very proud of the results.

    "We had a spectacular record year, and the best news is it looks sitting here in February like we are on to 2017 on another continual strong year," Rapino said.

    Warren Buffett
    Lacy O’ Toole | CNBC
    Warren Buffett

    Back in December, Cramer introduced investors to CBRE Group as a way to play real estate without actually owning a real estate investment trust. REITs tend to become less attractive when the Fed raises interest rates because their high yield suddenly becomes competition to higher yielding bonds.

    CBRE is the world's leading purveyor of commercial real estate services. Not only does it own property, but it also helps real estate investors by providing outsourced leasing, sales, appraisal, development and property management services.

    Since Cramer's recommendation, CBRE has rallied more than 20 percent. The company has also made three acquisitions. Cramer spoke with CBRE's CEO Bob Sulentic, who said he expects President Trump's agenda to be healthy for the economy moving forward.

    "The talk about tax rates getting better is helpful, the talk about infrastructure spending is helpful, lower regulation could be really good for a lot of our clients particularly financial institutions so we're hopeful that good things will happen," Sulentic said.

    Cramer envies the rich hedge fund managers that have the audacity to call a top in the market. They never need to be right because the worst case scenario is that they are early.

    "Top calling, like loving, means never having to say you're sorry," he said.

    Somehow the top-caller's position or performance never are discussed when they are calling a top. After all, that would be rude for Cramer to say: "I see this is your fifth top call during a period when the Dow Jones Average has gone from 18,000 to 20,000 … and I have read your investment letters for years and you have repeatedly said the market is dangerous and you were underexposed to the market each time, so are you still underexposed, or short?"

    But that is exactly what Cramer thinks is the right thing to do.

    In the Lightning Round, Cramer gave his take on a few stocks from callers:

    Palo Alto Networks: "After speaking with Chuck Robbins last week from Cisco, I started to get a little bit more nervous about Palo Alto Networks and the aggressive way that Chuck is coming on in cybersecurity. So let's just say, not as strong as I felt one time ago before I spoke with Chuck."

    Tanger Factory Outlet: "Almost 4 percent yield and I think that is still an experiential opportunity when you go to those. By the way, in good times and in bad times, bingo."

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    SKT
    ---
    LYV
    ---
    STZ
    ---
    CBG
    ---
    GNC HOLD
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...