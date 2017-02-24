Cramer Remix: The stock that lives and dies with the border tax   

Warren Buffett taught Jim Cramer, and many other investors, that the stock market is made up of stocks and not completely tied to politics or the averages.

That's why when the market pulled back from its remarkable run on Friday, Cramer wasn't calling for a top. Instead, he will be watching the moves that individual companies make next week.

"If individual companies report good numbers, they can buck the top calling trend provided the economy remains as strong as we have seen since the year began," the "Mad Money" host said.

With this in mind, he outlined the stocks and events he will be watching next week. One stock on his radar recently is Constellation Brands, which has been impacted by the possibility of President Trump's proposed border tax. However, Cramer clarified that it has a unique edge because the Mexican beers it imports, like Corona and Modelo, can't be made in the U.S. A Mexican beer made in Flint, Michigan isn't a Mexican beer.

While the retail cohort has been struggling recently, Jim Cramer slammed the vitamin retailers as being worse off than the rest of the group.

Two of the largest publicly-traded players in the space are GNC Holdings and Vitamin Shoppe, which both initially roared higher after coming public, but have fallen dramatically in the past two years.

"We've got two very ugly train wrecks here," Cramer said.

Initially, these two stocks were loved, as more people became obsessed with losing weight, doing cleanses and taking supplements. Vitamin Shoppe went public in 2009 and GNC in 2011 and for the first few years the stocks were solid growth stories.

But by the time 2015 came along, the companies started to struggle as nothing they did seemed to work and business slowed.

Shares of live entertainment company Live Nation fell 3 percent on Friday, but Cramer thinks this was merely because the stock has run up so much and investors were profit-taking after the gains.

Live Nation owns 167 venues in seven countries, along with four of the five largest music festivals in North America. It also has an artist management business and owns Ticketmaster. After the company delivered a small top and bottom line beat with solid guidance, Cramer spoke with CEO Michael Rapino so said he is very proud of the results.

"We had a spectacular record year, and the best news is it looks sitting here in February like we are on to 2017 on another continual strong year," Rapino said.