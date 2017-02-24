Cramer's game plan: Key signals to watch from Warren Buffett





Warren Buffett taught Jim Cramer, and many other investors, that the stock market is made up of stocks and not completely tied to politics or the averages.

That's why when the market pulled back from its remarkable run on Friday, Cramer wasn't calling for a top. Instead, he will be watching the moves that individual companies make next week.

"If individual companies report good numbers, they can buck the top calling trend provided the economy remains as strong as we have seen since the year began," the "Mad Money" host said.

With this in mind, he outlined the stocks and events he will be watching next week.

Monday: Warren Buffett, Priceline

Buffett: Cramer's eyes will be glued to the screen with Buffett's interview on CNBC on Monday. In particular, Cramer said to watch for Buffett's response to some of the biggest underperformers in his portfolio, like American Express, Coca-Cola, IBM and Wells Fargo.

Priceline: This stock tends to be counted out over fears of travel, terrorism, Ebola or changes in U.S. immigration law. Each time, Priceline tends to overcome these concerns. Cramer thinks it will continue to do so.

Tuesday: Domino's Pizza, Valeant

Domino's Pizza: Cramer was concerned when Papa John's reported this week and discussed a pizza price war that is putting pressure on margins. The problem? Domino's was highlighted as the company that was most aggressive, and a price war is typically only good for short-sellers that could take the stock down when it reports.

Valeant: If CEO Joe Papa has anything good to say, Cramer expects Valeant could join the recent pharmaceutical rally as investors are looking for a reason to buy the stock. For those investors looking to initiate a position, Cramer recommended to play Valeant with options to protect your downside.

Wednesday: Best Buy, Dollar Tree

Best Buy: Cramer is concerned its winning streak could be coming to an end with no new real games or hardware to keep the company afloat.

Dollar Tree: Cramer openly admitted he's warming up to Dollar Tree. It is sourced almost 100 percent overseas and there isn't a tax on its merchandise. Again, Cramer recommended going with call options to protect the downside in case a border tax comes along one day.

Thursday: Burlington Stores, Autodesk, Marvell Technology

Burlington: The retail cohort is struggling, but not the off-price retail. After TJX reported a strong quarter and Burlington could deliver one, too.

Autodesk, Marvell Technology: Cramer called these two stocks to own when they report on Thursday. Even if Marvell takes a breather after a big run, he thinks it could win either on a takeout or with earnings.

Friday: Janet Yellen speaks

Yellen is expected to speak about economic growth. Cramer needs to hear her make it clear that March is in play for a rate hike, as many investors now believe the economy is gaining steam in both the U.S. and abroad.

"The Fed should still hike short-term rates to stay ahead of a potential burst of economic strength," Cramer said.

