Cramer's lightning round: A new dominant player creeping up in cybersecurity

Palo Alto Networks: "After speaking with Chuck Robbins last week from Cisco, I started to get a little bit more nervous about Palo Alto Networks and the aggressive way that Chuck is coming on in cybersecurity. So let's just say, not as strong as I felt one time ago before I spoke with Chuck."

Tanger Factory Outlet: "Almost 4 percent yield and I think that is still an experiential opportunity when you go to those. By the way, in good times and in bad times, bingo."

Sunoco: "It's got a lot of debt. It's a convoluted story and ... you're reaching for yield. I don't want you to reach for yield. I'm going to tell you it's a not buy, not buy, not buy."

Consolidated Edison: "Con Ed is fine. We think it's good. We like the business model."

