Cramer's lightning round: A new dominant player creeping up in cybersecurity

    It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on caller favorite stocks at rapid speed:

    Palo Alto Networks: "After speaking with Chuck Robbins last week from Cisco, I started to get a little bit more nervous about Palo Alto Networks and the aggressive way that Chuck is coming on in cybersecurity. So let's just say, not as strong as I felt one time ago before I spoke with Chuck."

    Tanger Factory Outlet: "Almost 4 percent yield and I think that is still an experiential opportunity when you go to those. By the way, in good times and in bad times, bingo."

    Sunoco: "It's got a lot of debt. It's a convoluted story and ... you're reaching for yield. I don't want you to reach for yield. I'm going to tell you it's a not buy, not buy, not buy."

    Consolidated Edison: "Con Ed is fine. We think it's good. We like the business model."

