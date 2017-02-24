Entrepreneur who launched a start-up and had a baby at the same time now set to make $30 million

As Hashay delivered decks to dozens of investors, she made an interesting observation: While the investors liked her ideas, they seemed preoccupied with the prospect of her motherhood and how it might change her priorities. They suggested she wait.

That didn't sit too well with Hashay, who was set on launching her company. And she wasn't going to waste any breath trying to convince anyone who didn't believe in her.

"I don't want to take money from people that are trying to convince me that I'm not sure [about starting a business]," she says.

At six months pregnant, she met a seasoned entrepreneur and investor, who, upon hearing her idea, urged her "not to lose the moment."

"His confidence in my concept for Brayola and his trust in me, gave me a wave of motivation, even more than I already had," Hashay recalls. He helped her raise $350,000 in seed funding, with no questions about her pregnancy asked.



Soon, her company was up and running. At eight months pregnant, Hashay spent nights not nesting but coding.



"Two hours after giving birth to Daniel, I was emailing our designer about Brayola's new look," she says.

Four weeks after her baby was born, Brayola had come to life, too. The founder says that for two years, she hardly slept, adding, "You don't think too much, just reach where you need to be."