Europe markets seen edging higher; investors eye earnings and data

The FTSE 100 is seen up by 2 points at 7,264; the CAC 40 is set to open 1 point higher at 4,885 and the DAX is also seen higher by 5 points at 11,938.



Earnings reports continue with RBS, Standard Chartered, Pearson and Safran among several companies due to release their latest figures on Friday.



On the data front, French consumer confidence is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. London time.



Elsewhere, French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron is expected to unveil the key figures of his proposed economic plan on Friday.



Overnight, Asian shares were mostly lower, following a mixed session on Wall Street in which the Dow Jones industrial average hit its longest streak of record closes since 1987.



