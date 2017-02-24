    ×

    Market Insider with Patti Domm

    Foot Locker stock jumps after earnings, same store sales beat

    An employee arranges racks of jackets at the House Of Hoops by Foot Locker retail store at the Beverly Center in Los Angeles, California.
    Patirck T. Fallon | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    An employee arranges racks of jackets at the House Of Hoops by Foot Locker retail store at the Beverly Center in Los Angeles, California.

    Foot Locker shares leapt Friday after the specialty athletic retailer company reported fourth-quarter earnings and same-store sales that beat expectations.

    Shares were up over 9 percent, on pace for their best day since Aug. 19, 2016, when Foot Locker shares gained 11.04 percent after earnings. The retailer has also tripled its 30-day average volume of 1.7 million shares, trading 5.1 million so far on Friday.

    The New York-based company posted adjusted quarterly earnings of $1.37 per share on revenue of $2.11 billion, up 5.3 percent year-over-year from $2.01 billion. This topped the earnings estimate of $1.32 per share, according to a consensus estimate of analysts by Thomson Reuters, while revenue matched expectations.

    Comparable-store sales were also up 5 percent for the quarter ended Jan. 28, beating estimates for a 4.6 percent rise.

    "Although we currently face a softer sales environment than at this time last year, we are planning for a mid-single digit comparable sales gain and a double-digit earnings per share increase for the full year of 2017," Lauren Peters, executive vice president and CFO, said in a release.

    Foot Locker runs 3,363 stores in 23 countries as of Jan. 28. In the fourth-quarter, the company opened 20 new stores, but also closed 51 stores.

    Foot Locker shares 5-day performance

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    FL
    ---