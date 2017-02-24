Foot Locker stock jumps after earnings, same store sales beat

Foot Locker shares leapt Friday after the specialty athletic retailer company reported fourth-quarter earnings and same-store sales that beat expectations.

Shares were up over 9 percent, on pace for their best day since Aug. 19, 2016, when Foot Locker shares gained 11.04 percent after earnings. The retailer has also tripled its 30-day average volume of 1.7 million shares, trading 5.1 million so far on Friday.



The New York-based company posted adjusted quarterly earnings of $1.37 per share on revenue of $2.11 billion, up 5.3 percent year-over-year from $2.01 billion. This topped the earnings estimate of $1.32 per share, according to a consensus estimate of analysts by Thomson Reuters, while revenue matched expectations.

Comparable-store sales were also up 5 percent for the quarter ended Jan. 28, beating estimates for a 4.6 percent rise.

"Although we currently face a softer sales environment than at this time last year, we are planning for a mid-single digit comparable sales gain and a double-digit earnings per share increase for the full year of 2017," Lauren Peters, executive vice president and CFO, said in a release.

Foot Locker runs 3,363 stores in 23 countries as of Jan. 28. In the fourth-quarter, the company opened 20 new stores, but also closed 51 stores.

