I consider myself extremely lucky.

I've gotten the opportunity to work with three CEO/founders who, despite their relative youth, are already enshrined in the pantheon of great CEOs — Larry Page at Google, Mark Zuckerberg at Facebook, and Jack Dorsey at Square.

I get asked quite a bit how Jack, Mark and Larry are similar to (and different from!) each other. I could write a separate post about this, and I probably should at some point. But this post is about a very specific behavior that I have observed all three CEOs exhibit.

In short, they completely* avoid saying a certain word.

In every interaction, every meeting I've had with them, either alone or as part of a group or even at an all-hands, I've never heard any of them use this specific word.

Quite frankly, it's incredible that they avoid using it, because they are CEOs of public companies, and as a company grows bigger or goes public, people tend to use this word more frequently, not less. What's more, I've heard every single other person at each company — engineers, product managers, sales people, other executives — using it. But not the CEO.

So what is this Voldemort-like word that I have never heard Larry, Mark or Jack say?