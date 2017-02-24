Hyatt launches new global campaign focusing on empathy, ad to run during Oscars

"It's a platform powered by our purpose – caring for people so they can be their best – and it inspires how we engage with guests, interact with colleagues and owners, and operate our business. Importantly, it's designed to deepen our relationship with our community beyond traditional hotel stays."

Asked whether the campaign is a comment on President Donald Trump's travel ban or on making the U.S. more inclusive, spokesperson Russin Royal told CNBC via email: "No, it's not. Hyatt is a global company, and these moments are things we can all relate to.

"We think that everyone can find themselves in the anthem spot – finding yourself in an unfamiliar or even uncomfortable place, and it's one simple act of reaching out and human connection that can make a difference."

The global campaign, by agency MullenLowe, will run on TV, digital, social, out-of-home, in print, through events and at Hyatt hotels, with a focus on the U.S., China and India.

Last week, Hyatt announced a 2016 profit of $204 million, and revenues of $4.43 billion.

Follow CNBC International on Twitter and Facebook.

