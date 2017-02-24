I did a 'Cash Diet' for 8 weeks and saved over $1,000   

In general, I'm pretty good with my money.

I track my spending and live within my means. To make sure I don't skimp on savings, I automate everything: A certain percentage of my paycheck goes straight to my 401(k). Plus, the first day of every month, a specific amount from my checking account is sent directly to my Roth IRA and my Ally high-interest savings account.

Since my savings goals are taken care of each month — along with my fixed costs, such as rent and insurance — I feel free to spend the rest of my paycheck as I please. Any money that I don't spend on groceries, coffee, shoes, or happy hour, which typically isn't much, is considered "bonus savings" and goes straight to Ally.

My system is a seemingly well-oiled machine: At the end of the day, I cover my expenses and set aside enough to hit my savings goals. So I've never thought much about trimming my spending … until Cash Diet, that is.