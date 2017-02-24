Nostalgia has gripped the mobile phone world after reports that the iconic Nokia 3310 could make a return this year.

Mobile World Congress (MWC), one of the largest technology shows in the world, kicks off on Monday, where HMD Global, the company that now manufacturers Nokia phones, is rumored to release a revamped version of the handset, which originally hit the market in 2000.

Blackberry handset manufacturer TCL is also slated to release some devices.

All these classic brands making a comeback has got CNBC thinking about what other old devices should make a return and conducted a very unofficial poll of colleagues and analysts to come up with a wish list.