Ireland not to blame for cash hoarded overseas by US tech firms, says FDI chief

President Donald Trump's pledge to crack down on multinational giants who store swathes of cash overseas rather than bring it home to spend in the U.S. is not being hindered by Ireland, according to the country's foreign investment chief.
Indeed, Ireland's success in attracting large global corporations, particularly in key sectors such as technology and pharmaceuticals, to launch significant operations within the country is deserved, Martin Shanahan, chief executive officer (CEO) of IDA Ireland, told CNBC on Friday.
"We've set out our stall. We have a very competitive, consistent corporate tax regime and we have been a full participant in all international efforts around tax avoidance so I don't think Ireland has any case to answer in that regard," affirmed the head of the agency responsible for the attraction and development of foreign direct investment (FDI) in Ireland.