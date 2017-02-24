Live Nation shares dip following its fourth-quarter financial report

Shares of Live Nation fell 4 percent on Friday following the live entertainment company's fourth-quarter financial report released Thursday.



The company reported a narrower-than-expected loss of 56 cents per share on revenue of $1.8 billion while analysts expected a loss of 58 cents per share on revenue of $1.7 billion, according to Factset consensus estimates.

Even though the company reported solid results and its sixth consecutive year of record revenue, Gabelli analyst John Tinker believes the stock is trading lower due to seasonal fluctuation. According to Tinker, most of the company's live concert tours and festival dates occur around July and August and lies within the third quarter, when the company sees most of its profits.

Earlier in the week, Tinker said some analysts were worried that Amazon may jump into the ticketing business and become a formidable competitor for Live Nation, but the entertainment company announced earlier this month that it actually selected Amazon's Web Service as its public cloud infrastructure provider.

Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino will appear on CNBC's "Mad Money" tonight at 6pm ET.