Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Friday morning

STOCKS/ ECONOMY

-Stock futures are lower Friday morning after Thursday's mixed close. We get new home sales and consumer sentiment numbers later this morning. Gold futures prices climbed to a three-month high of $1,259 per ounce.

-A new report shows a high number of millennials are financially able to buy a home, but they are facing record low inventory.

TRUMP FIRST 100 DAYS

-In a new published interview, President Donald Trump called China "grand champions" of currency manipulation. China has already responded to that comment.