    Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Friday morning

    A real estate for sale sign is pictured in front of a home.
    Ben Nelms | Reuters
    A real estate for sale sign is pictured in front of a home.

    STOCKS/ ECONOMY

    -Stock futures are lower Friday morning after Thursday's mixed close. We get new home sales and consumer sentiment numbers later this morning. Gold futures prices climbed to a three-month high of $1,259 per ounce.

    -A new report shows a high number of millennials are financially able to buy a home, but they are facing record low inventory.

    TRUMP FIRST 100 DAYS

    -In a new published interview, President Donald Trump called China "grand champions" of currency manipulation. China has already responded to that comment.

    Pro Analysis

