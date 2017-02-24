Personal finance guru: Here's what to do in your 20s to become a millionaire

If you dream of becoming a millionaire, personal finance guru Ramit Sethi has two messages for you: One, you can do it! Two, the sooner you change your financial habits, the better a chance you have.

"What I wish every 22-year-old knew was that you can live a very rich life. You can be a millionaire, no problem," Sethi tells CNBC. "But you have to take action, and the earlier you do it, the easier it is."

Ramit Sethi is a the founder of the online personal finance and career resource "I Will Teach You to be Rich" and GrowthLab.com, where entrepreneurs go to launch and grow their online businesses.

To grow wealth, you need to make proactive choices to put your money to work.