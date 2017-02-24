    ×

    RBS reports net loss of $8.7 billion for 2016, its ninth straight year of losses

    Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS), one of the U.K.'s "big four" banks, reported its ninth consecutive year of losses in its full-year earnings release on Friday.

    Its net loss for the year came in at £6.95 billion ($8.72 billion),which was reflective of around £10 billion of one-off payments including litigation and costing cutting charges.

    "(It's) difficult to announce that sort of loss, particularly one of that magnitude," Ewen Stevenson, RBS chief financial officer, told CNBC on Friday.

