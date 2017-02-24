Difficult to announce this sort of loss: RBS CFO 39 Mins Ago | 02:52

Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS), one of the U.K.'s "big four" banks, reported its ninth consecutive year of losses in its full-year earnings release on Friday.

Its net loss for the year came in at £6.95 billion ($8.72 billion),which was reflective of around £10 billion of one-off payments including litigation and costing cutting charges.



"(It's) difficult to announce that sort of loss, particularly one of that magnitude," Ewen Stevenson, RBS chief financial officer, told CNBC on Friday.

This is a breaking news story, please check back later for more.