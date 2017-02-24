Read this now: Palestinian protests | South Africa clashes with police | Tom Brady tumbles

Here are some of the key stories CNBC is following this hour:

Clashes broke out Friday between Israeli security forces and Palestinian protesters in the West Bank. Israeli forces fired tear gas and stun grenades at the Palestinians, who were throwing rocks back at them. No injuries were reported.



Anti-immigrant protesters in Pretoria, South Africa are clashing with police. This follows a petition the protesters handed to the foreign ministry, suggesting that the government teach foreigners to speak properly.

The International Space Station is receiving its second cargo shipment in less than 24 hours. A Russian cargo spacecraft docked with the ISS earlier today. On Thursday, a SpaceX capsule docked with the Space Station, too.



Patriots fans, hold your breath! Tom Brady was in a skiing accident. He recently made a trip to Yellowstone Club in Montana, when he took a tumble. He confirmed to another football star, David Beckham, that it indeed was him on skis, noting he landed on his left shoulder.